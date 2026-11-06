"Definitely a twisted mind": Priyank Kharge on man accused of murdering 7 relatives in Bengaluru

Terming the Bengaluru family murder case deeply unfortunate, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said preliminary findings suggest the crime was pre-planned and carried out by an individual with a "twisted mind" who allegedly murdered nearly seven relatives of his wife. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident, and it looks like it’s a pre-planned thing within the family. The one who has been accused of murder has pre-planned and murdered close to seven people who are relatives of his wife.”

“In the investigation, it’s too early to say, but it appears that he has been subjected to humiliation from his wife’s side, but it’s definitely a twisted mind that has done the job. He has given the whereabouts of the bodies across the state,” the minister added. Addressing another incident involving a farmers' protest, Kharge clarified that 38-year-old farmer Basavaraj Sattur, from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district, is stable and recovering at BIMS Hospital in Belagavi after falling ill in police custody, quashing rumours surrounding his death.

"Basavaraj, who has a history of open-heart surgery, reportedly fell ill after being taken into police custody. His condition led some farmers to believe that he had died, and some even offered prayers for his soul to rest in peace," Kharge said. However, speaking to the media from the hospital, Basavaraj alleged that he was subjected to harsh treatment while detained.

“Yesterday, the police took me into custody during the farmers’ protest. The police treated me inhumanely. They did not give me water to drink. I am receiving treatment at this district hospital. I am comfortable,” he said, adding, “CM DK Shivakumar, don’t ignore the farmers. I request you to respect the farmers.” Meanwhile, Kharge also defended the Congress government’s welfare guarantee schemes, stating they were launched to support citizens facing inflation, job losses, and broader economic distress. He asserted that while welfare initiatives require substantial funding, Karnataka has strictly adhered to fiscal discipline.

“Whenever our Siddaramaiah sir presents the budget, we talk about fiscal responsibility. We have never crossed that limit in our state. Take any of the neighbouring states—Telangana, Andhra, Maharashtra, or Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh—they crossed it a long time ago. But we have always maintained fiscal discipline, and we will continue to do so. But yes, welfare comes at a cost,” he said. He also alleged that the Centre owes Karnataka money for SC/ST scholarships, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the 15th Finance Commission grants, the Central Road Fund and NH works. "We are the ones paying their money," he said. He added that India's economy "is not good" and that the guarantees were meant to give people "a life of self-respect.

He also said an INDIA bloc meeting was scheduled for the day, called by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss the SIR and the CEC. Responding to questions of sting operation on Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, Kharge said, "Kumaraswamy is not a serious politician." He said the truth about the KPSC matter and the sting operation would come out "today or tomorrow". On his own educational qualifications, he said, "I am more qualified than Modi." He said he was ready to debate Narayanaswamy and Chaluvaiah "in any language, on any subject". (ANI)