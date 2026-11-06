“Action will certainly be taken if allegations have substance”: Tamil Nadu Minister Sampath Kumar on cycle and book tender row

Tamil Nadu Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Sampath Kumar on Friday said that action would certainly be taken if allegations of irregularities in the book amd bicycle tender process were found to have substance, adding that a committee would be constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the procurement process. Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore District Collectorate, Sampath Kumar said the concerns raised by the media would also be taken into consideration and that strict action would follow if the allegations were established.

"Anyone can make allegations, but action will certainly be taken if there is substance to them," the minister said, adding that the committee would examine the procurement process, including identifying the company from which bicycles would be purchased. Responding to questions about the tender for bicycles to be distributed to school students, Sampath Kumar said the Chief Minister's policy was to provide quality bicycles to students.

He said the scheme would be implemented in a manner that took into account the preferences of both boys and girls, with bicycles having good durability and specifications. The minister further stated that companies participating in the tender must have the capacity to supply bicycles worth Rs 300 crore. He said awarding the contract to an eligible and qualified company was the appropriate procedure.

"We have a fixed budget, and the procurement will take place within the amount allocated by the government under the Chief Minister's leadership," he said. Referring to prices listed on online platforms such as Amazon, Sampath Kumar said different products could be listed at varying prices and that even brands with no sales might be advertised at discounted rates.

He clarified that the government was purchasing bicycles at a price lower than what it had paid during the previous procurement. Earlier, speaking about welfare initiatives in Coimbatore district, the minister said scholarship distribution programmes for students pursuing higher education after completing their school education had been organised. Welfare assistance distribution programmes for women's self-help groups had also been conducted in the district.

Reiterating his stand on the allegations, Sampath Kumar said the matter would be examined through a detailed inquiry and that appropriate action would be taken if any irregularities were established. (ANI)