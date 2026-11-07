Rajnath Singh hails two-year extension for 75 pc Agniveers as ‘major Diwali gift’ while addressing soldiers in Bagdogra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the decision to offer 75 per cent of Agniveers a two-year extension in service as a "major gift", saying those who meet the prescribed criteria would also have an opportunity to join the Army as regular soldiers. Addressing soldiers in Bagdogra, Singh said the additional two-year tenure, termed the 'Second Tour of Duty', would be offered to Agniveers based on their willingness.

"A significant decision has recently been taken to offer the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers a two-year extension, a 'Second Tour of Duty', based on their willingness. This decision will give our Agniveer colleagues another opportunity to serve the country. In addition, after completing these years of service, all willing Agniveers who meet the prescribed standards will also have the opportunity to join the Army as regular soldiers. On the occasion of Diwali, I believe this is a major gift for our Agniveers. We always strive to continue working for the welfare of our soldiers and those connected to them," he said. Singh also congratulated Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on assuming charge as the Chief of the Indian Air Force and drew a parallel between his name and the qualities associated with Lord Shiva.

"I congratulate Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on assuming charge as the Chief of the Indian Air Force. Ashutosh is also a name of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is gentle, simple and calm by nature, but when required, he can also assume a fierce form. It is in the enemies' best interest that they never have to witness the fierce form of Air Chief Marshal Dixit," he said. Emphasising the importance of discipline and courage in the armed forces, the Defence Minister said these qualities remained essential for soldiers regardless of technological advancements.

"No matter how advanced technology is, if our soldiers lack discipline and courage, it is useless. Our armed forces are known for their discipline. Discipline is what transforms an ordinary soldier into an extraordinary warrior. Your discipline is your greatest strength," he said. Singh also highlighted the role of soldiers in maintaining good relations with local residents, saying their conduct and interaction with people shape the Army's image.

"At the post where you serve, your conduct, your uniform, your language and your restraint shape the army's image in the minds of local people. The people of Bagdogra and the surrounding areas have great affection for the army. It is also your responsibility to preserve that affection. The more you connect with local people, the weaker the enemy's plots will become," he said. Speaking about technological advancements in the armed forces, Singh said soldiers were being trained to operate drones and understand cybersecurity, adding that the forces needed to become more technology-driven.

"You are learning to operate drones, understanding cybersecurity, and training in new ways. This change will prepare us for the future. In the coming days, we need to make our armed forces more technology-driven. I am fully confident that with all your cooperation, we will move forward firmly in this direction," he said. He also highlighted the contribution of Indian start-ups and industries to defence manufacturing, noting that they were developing drones, anti-drone systems and equipment for soldiers.

"Today, the country is moving forward towards a self-reliant India. Our start-ups and industries are now making drones, developing anti-drone systems, and producing better equipment for soldiers. I am proud that our soldiers are taking the lead in adopting technologies made in India," he said. Referring to the importance of morale among soldiers, Singh said it remained one of the biggest strengths of the armed forces.

"Among the challenges we face today, morale is the greatest weapon. When your morale is high, you can achieve great victories even with a small team. How does morale grow? Morale grows when you know that your country is with you, your leadership is with you," he said. The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Union Government in June 2022 to recruit personnel into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year tenure. Those recruited under the scheme, known as Agniveers, undergo military training before being deployed in their respective services.

Under the original framework, up to 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers were eligible for enrolment into the regular cadre of the Armed Forces based on merit and organisational requirements. The remaining 75 per cent were to leave service after completing their four-year tenure. Under the revised arrangement, the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers will be eligible for an additional two-year engagement period, subject to their willingness. The extended tenure, described as the 'Second Tour of Duty', will take their total service period to six years.

The additional two-year engagement will carry higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits. After completing the six-year tenure, Agniveers who are willing and meet the prescribed selection criteria will have an opportunity to join the Armed Forces as regular soldiers. The revised arrangement follows an assessment of the scheme's implementation over its initial four years. The assessment highlighted Agniveers' physical fitness, discipline, morale, motivation and technological adaptability. The Agnipath scheme was originally introduced to maintain a younger age profile in the Armed Forces and develop a workforce capable of adapting to modern military technologies. (ANI)