Udayanidhi Stalin meets families of nine fishermen who died because of Cyclone Murasu

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udayanidhi Stalin, on Saturday, met families of nine Kasimedu fishermen who lost their lives in a Cyclone Murasu-related tragedy. 

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 13:45 IST
Udayanidhi Stalin meets families of nine fishermen who died because of Cyclone Murasu
Udhaynidhi Stalin at fishermen house (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udayanidhi Stalin, on Saturday, met families of nine Kasimedu fishermen who lost their lives in a Cyclone Murasu-related tragedy. Speaking to ANI, Stalin mentioned that the DMK supports fishermen families' demand for government jobs.

"It's a very tragic accident that has happened. I've been visiting the family and giving our support. I think the TVK govt has not taken adequate steps... The families are telling me that, even though they have been submitting complaints to the police station and informing the officials, no proper action was taken. They (TN Govt) have announced Rs 7 lakhs as a relief fund and, again, around Rs 2 lakhs. They (families of the deceased) are demanding govt jobs for each family. This time, we want to stand by them and show our support..." said Stalin. Earlier, nine Kasimedu fishermen who departed from Chennai on October 29 amid Cyclone Murasu experienced engine failure near Ramayapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh on November 3

Following the recovery of a body, DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed condolences over the deaths of the fishermen, asserting that the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government should immediately take responsibility for the tragedy and enhance relief assistance for the bereaved families "The news that fishermen from Chennai’s Kasimedu were caught in Cyclone Murasu and lost their lives is heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families grieving their loss. Why was no action taken despite reports that the fishermen were missing? Why has the Fisheries Minister not visited those affected even after this tragedy? The TVK government, which acted with indifference even during the disaster, must immediately accept responsibility for this tragedy and increase the relief provided to the families of the fishermen who lost their lives," said Kanimozhi. (ANI)

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