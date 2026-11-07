Voters have permanently folded YSRCP’s deceptive politics: TDP MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed

TDP MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed on Saturday thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for the NDA alliance’s victory in the local body elections and credited the coalition government’s performance over the past two-and-a-half years for the outcome.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 20:44 IST
Voters have permanently folded YSRCP’s deceptive politics: TDP MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed
TDP MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed (Photo/X/@JaiTDP). Image Credit: ANI
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TDP MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed on Saturday thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for the NDA alliance’s victory in the local body elections and credited the coalition government’s performance over the past two-and-a-half years for the outcome. According to the press note, Ahmed described the results as a referendum on the coalition government’s performance and alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected basic civic infrastructure, including pothole repairs, and diverted funds allocated under the 15th Finance Commission.

He said the NDA alliance’s performance in the MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections reflected the difference between the previous administration's empty rhetoric and the current government's tangible progress. Criticising YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ahmed alleged that he had failed to attend the Assembly to raise public issues and was instead spreading falsehoods. He also responded to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims that the elections had been hijacked by a “mafia”.

Citing the initial electoral trends, Ahmed said the TDP-led coalition had secured 208 of the 659 ZPTC seats, while the YSRCP had won six seats. In the MPTC elections, the coalition had secured 2,185 seats out of more than 9,000 during the initial counting phases. Rejecting allegations of suppression of nominations, the MLA pointed out that 17,759 YSRCP candidates had successfully filed their nomination papers.

Ahmed attributed the coalition’s public support to its development and welfare initiatives. He said the previous YSRCP government had taken five years to increase welfare pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, whereas the NDA government raised them to Rs 4,000 in its first month in office and cleared previous arrears. He also highlighted the government’s focus on rebuilding the Amaravati capital, expediting the Polavaram project and reviving 35 pending irrigation projects to support farmers.

On infrastructure development, Ahmed cited allocations of Rs 50,000 crore for urban development, Rs 35,000 crore for rural areas under the Palle Panduga initiative and Rs 10,000 crore for providing clean drinking water to every village through the Jal Jeevan Mission. Concluding his remarks, Ahmed said the public had decisively and permanently “folded” YSRCP’s deceptive politics. He also questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political confidence, referring to his not casting a vote in his own constituency of Pulivendula. (ANI)

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