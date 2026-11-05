Cyclone Murasu: Situation eases across Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall due to Cyclone Murasu has weakened considerably across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. According to the release issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre, RTGS Department, Andhra Pradesh, by this morning, rain had largely stopped in most parts of the State, with only very light rain reported in a few places in the south coastal belt.

The heavy rain on 4th November was mainly concentrated in the Godavari belt - West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and Polavaram districts - where a few stations recorded very heavy rainfall. On 5th November morning, the activity shifted to Nellore district, but only at light to moderate intensity. Most other districts, including the Rayalaseema region, recorded little or no rain. Rainfall in urban areas has also eased. No town reported heavy rain or fresh waterlogging this morning. The highest cumulative rainfall over the last two days remains in the Godavari towns of Nidadavole, Kovvur and Kakinada, followed by Mummidivaram and Amalapuram in Konaseema.

Reservoirs and drains are now stable. All projects under watch are showing steady or falling inflows. Prakasam Barrage is discharging the same quantity as it is receiving. Thammileru and Budameru, which were rising last night, are now falling. Yerra Kalva, which had seen a sharp rise last night, has stabilised. Kondaveeti Vagu pump house is being operated to keep levels under control. Only isolated light to moderate rain is expected over Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. No heavy rainfall warning is in force for the State. Slightly higher rain is likely in the south coastal districts - Nellore, Tirupati and Bapatla - towards the weekend, but it is expected to remain moderate.

The cyclone impact has largely subsided. People in low-lying areas and near drains, canals and reservoirs are still advised to remain cautious and follow the instructions of the district administration. Do not cross overflowing streams or causeways. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock by the State Emergency Operations Centre at RTGS, the release said. (ANI)