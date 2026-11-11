"Daal mein kuch kaala hai": BRS Working President KTR questions BJP's rally in support of ECI in Nirmal

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's decision to organise a rally in support of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Nirmal, alleging that the poll body's functioning and credibility were being questioned across the country. Addressing the BRS's Nirmal Rythu Garjana event, KTR questioned the BJP's association with the Election Commission and said the party's decision to defend the poll body amid allegations of electoral irregularities raised questions.

"The entire country is questioning the Election Commission over allegations of irregularities and concerns about its functioning. There is a nationwide debate over vote theft and the credibility of the ECI. Amid all this, why is the BJP organising a rally in support of the Election Commission in Nirmal? What is the BJP's connection with the Election Commission? When questions are being raised across the country, why is the BJP taking to the streets to defend it?" he said. Raising questions over the BJP's support for the poll body, KTR remarked, "Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai".

Recalling the measures taken by the previous BRS government during the COVID-19 pandemic, KTR said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had taken salary cuts for ministers, MLAs, MLCs and government employees to ensure that welfare schemes for the poor continued. "In those days during the Corona period, KCR stopped the salaries of ministers, MLAs, and MLCs. He even made a 50 per cent cut in government employees' salaries. For whose sake? So that our poor people would be well," he said.

He further said the decision was taken to ensure that welfare benefits, including pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak, were not discontinued during the pandemic. "So that pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak wouldn't stop. He gave courage, saying that no facility given to the poor should stop. He purchased every single grain. At that time, setting up 8,000 procurement centres everywhere, he purchased them splendidly," KTR said.

Turning to farmers' issues, the BRS Working President demanded that the state government immediately release the Yasangi Rythu Bandhu assistance along with the earlier promised benefits. "Today, we are questioning the government from the Nirmal stage and demanding on behalf of the BRS party to the government that along with the earlier Rythu Bandhu, this Yasangi Rythu Bandhu should also be given immediately," he said.

KTR also demanded immediate rescheduling of loans taken by farmers who had fallen into debt and called for the completion of the pending farm loan waiver. "We are also demanding that whatever bank loans the farmers have taken, having fallen into debt, their rescheduling should be done immediately. We are also strongly demanding that the remaining farm loan waiver should be completed immediately," he added. (ANI)