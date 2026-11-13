Tamil Nadu Speaker JCD Prabakaran distributes cakes to children on Children’s Day, credits CM Vijay for initiative

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran distributed cakes to schoolchildren at Chennai Middle School in Nungambakkam on Friday as part of Children’s Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Prabakaran said that cakes were being distributed to students of government schools across Tamil Nadu for the first time as part of the Children’s Day celebrations. He thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for initiating the programme.

“In the history of school education in Tamil Nadu, for the first time, cake is being distributed to all government school students. We should all thank our CM, your Mama, Anna Joseph Vijay, for this initiative to give cakes to students on Children’s Day,” he said. Drawing a comparison between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution to the country and Chief Minister Vijay’s role in Tamil Nadu, Prabakaran said Nehru had sacrificed his personal interests to serve the nation despite coming from a wealthy family.

“When India got freedom, it was divided on many lines, such as language, religion and caste. At that time, Jawaharlal Nehru, as Prime Minister, made sacrifices and served India. He came from a rich and influential family background. If he had chosen to pursue his own interests, he could have easily earned Rs 1,000 crore, but he sacrificed himself for Tamil Nadu, just as Nehru sacrificed for India,” Prabakaran said. Prabakaran further said that the initiative to distribute cakes was taken by the Chief Minister himself and was not suggested by anyone else.

“It was not that someone else gave him the idea to distribute cakes to students. He himself ordered and implemented it. Today, a change is taking place in school education because our Chief Minister cares for Tamil Nadu and its students," he said. Emphasising the importance of investing in education, he said, “It is the students whom we should focus on and nurture to make India and Tamil Nadu proud. We should create smart classrooms. Our Chief Minister allocates adequate funds to the Education Department.”

Referring to the significance of Children’s Day, celebrated on Nehru’s birth anniversary, Prabakaran said, “Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. He impressed upon students the importance and necessity of education. That is why Jawaharlal Nehru is called Mama. Similarly, our Chief Minister Vijay is called Anna (brother) and Mama,” he said. Prabakaran added that the Chief Minister had specifically directed that good-quality cakes be distributed to students.

“The Chief Minister ordered that good-quality cakes should be given to students. A card containing a timetable is also being given to students today,” Prabakaran added. (ANI)