Complaint filed with Himachal Police seeking FIR against Kangana Ranaut over social media posts on Gandhi family

A criminal complaint has been filed with the Himachal Pradesh Police seeking registration of an FIR against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her social media posts concerning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The complaint was submitted through email on Thursday, November 12, by Shimla resident Capt. Atul Sharma to the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh. Copies were also forwarded to senior officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Cyber Crime wing, seeking a detailed investigation into the contents and digital origin of the posts.

The complaint centres on a series of communications published on November 10 from Ranaut's verified X account (@KanganaTeam), accompanying an archival video of the Gandhi family. According to the complainant, the posts contained insinuations linking the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi with the subsequent political rise of Sonia Gandhi. He has objected particularly to the alleged reference to Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national" and the manner in which the historical events were juxtaposed.

Quoting one of the passages cited in the complaint, Sharma stated that the post allegedly read: "Mother in law and husband were also killed one after the other. Leaving mysterious foreigner Sonia Gandhi as the head of government, wow!! How convenient!!" The complaint also takes exception to the alleged reference to Maneka Gandhi's expulsion from the family residence following the death of Sanjay Gandhi.

Sharma has argued that the statements go beyond legitimate political criticism and historical commentary, alleging that unsubstantiated insinuations of this nature could promote hostility, disturb public harmony and cause public mischief, particularly when circulated through the social media account of an elected public representative with a substantial following. Invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the complainant has sought investigation under Section 196, relating to promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony; Section 353, concerning statements and circulation of false information that may cause public mischief; and Section 197, relating to imputations prejudicial to national integration.

The complaint maintains that freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution does not provide unrestricted protection to statements that may attract criminal liability under applicable laws. Citing Supreme Court judgments, including Lalita Kumari and Amish Devgan, Sharma has urged the police to register an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and initiate an impartial investigation.

He has also requested the Cyber Crime wing to preserve relevant electronic evidence, including metadata, social media platform records, the original video footage and other digital material associated with the publication, in accordance with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. The complainant has further sought a time-bound, evidence-based investigation, maintaining that the process should remain independent of the political position and public stature of the person named in the complaint.

There was no immediate information about the registration of an FIR or any response from Kangana Ranaut to the allegations contained in the complaint. (ANI)