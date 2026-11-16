Allahabad HC seeks ED affidavit on Azam Khan’s arrest; Hearing to continue tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on whether due legal procedure was followed in the arrest of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Johar Trust money laundering case. The hearing remained inconclusive and will continue tomorrow.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 18:28 IST
Allahabad HC seeks ED affidavit on Azam Khan’s arrest; Hearing to continue tomorrow
Allahabad High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on whether due legal procedure was followed in the arrest of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Johar Trust money laundering case. The hearing remained inconclusive and will continue tomorrow. A division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh directed the ED to clarify whether a notice was served on Khan before his arrest and whether the mandatory legal provisions were followed. The court also sought an explanation regarding the video submitted by the agency to establish alleged non-cooperation during the investigation. No interim relief was granted to Khan.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Azam Khan, challenged the legality of the arrest, alleging political vendetta. He argued that Khan was released from Rampur jail at around 6.30 pm on October 31 but was arrested by the ED in another case just 40 minutes later, at around 7.10 pm. Sibal also alleged that the grounds of arrest were not provided to Khan and his son, who was present at the spot. Invoking Article 22(1) of the Constitution, he questioned the procedure followed by the agency.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju and senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, submitted that five contemporaneous documents, including a panchnama and video recording, showed that Khan was repeatedly asked to read and accept the grounds of arrest but refused. The agency alleged that Khan deliberately withheld information during the investigation. The Supreme Court, on November 5, had directed the High Court to hear Khan's plea challenging his arrest and judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad PMLA court has extended his ED custody remand until November 26.

The High Court will continue hearing the matter and consider Khan's plea for interim relief. (ANI)

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