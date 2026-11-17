After the Supreme Court declined to issue formal notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Opposition pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli on Tuesday said the “judicial process” will proceed “as per law” and not on the “whims and fancies of the petitioners.” Talking to ANI here, Kohli asserted that once petitioners invoke the jurisdiction of the court, they must abide by judicial procedure until a final judgment is delivered on the merits of the case.

“It is a judicial process before the Supreme Court. It will proceed in a manner that is as per law and as the Supreme Court desires and directs. It's not going to run on the whims and fancies of the petitioners or the applicants,” Kohli said. “Once they have invoked the proceedings before the court and invoked the jurisdiction of the court, they have to follow that procedure, and finally the Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on whether there is any merit in that case or not,” the BJP leader added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to issue formal notice to the ECI on fresh pleas filed by Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders challenging the SIR of electoral rolls across several states. Observing that similar petitions on the matter are already pending before the court, the bench granted the poll panel liberty to file its response and listed the case for hearing on December 9.

Meanwhile, INDIA Alliance leaders on Monday sought the Supreme Court's permission to submit an interrogatory comprising 48 questions to the ECI, including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commissioners, over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The Congress said in a post on X that the ECI's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court had failed to answer any of the questions raised over alleged 'Vote Chori'.

"The ECI's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori. INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI, including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori," the Congress party said. Sharing details of the proposed interrogatory, the Congress said the 48 questions submitted to the court seek answers on various decisions taken by the ECI, including those related to the nationwide SIR exercise and changes in electoral procedures.

Some of the questions seek to establish how many decisions taken by the CEC were opposed by the other two Election Commissioners and who took the decision to conduct a nationwide SIR. "The interrogatory also seeks clarity on who decided to modify Form 6, used for the registration of new voters, and who approved the centralisation of ERONET and ECINET, including centralised control over access to voter rolls," the Congress said.

The INDIA bloc has continued to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, seeking accountability from the ECI over the conduct of the SIR exercise. (ANI)