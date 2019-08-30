International Development News
Reuters London
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:14 IST
Former UK PM Major joins legal action to block Johnson suspending parliament

Image Credit: Flickr

Former British Prime Minister John Major has asked to join legal action to try to block current Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending parliament before Brexit.

Major, prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said he would join anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller in pursuing a judicial review of the order to close parliament from mid-September to mid-October.

"If granted permission to intervene, I intend to seek to assist the court from the perspective of having served in government as a minister and prime minister," he said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
