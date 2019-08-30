International Development News
Thanga Tamilselvan elevated as DMK propaganda secretary

PTI Chennai
Updated: 30-08-2019 17:12 IST
Two months after he joined the party Thanga Tamilselvan, a former Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader, was on Friday elevated as DMK propaganda secretary. Tamilselvan, along with party MPs Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, will be DMK's propaganda secretary, a party release here said.

The elevation is seen as a reward for Tamilselvan who enrolled 27,000 plus new members in the DMK -a big chunk of them from the AIADMK and AMMK- in his native Theni district. Also, he held a rally presided by party chief M K Stalin recently seeking to demonstrate his clout and organising skills in Theni district.

V P Kalairajan, also a former AMMK leader, was named by the DMK as its literary wing joint secretary. On June 28, Tamilselvan joined the DMK and before that he was AMMK's propaganda secretary which was preceded by a long stint with the ruling AIADMK.

In March, Kalairajan joined the DMK after he was expelled from AMMK. Kalairajan was also a former AIADMK MLA..

