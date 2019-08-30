Sambhaji Bhide meets NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale

Right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide on Friday met NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale here. The meeting came amid several NCP and Congress leaders crossing over to the ruling BJP or the Shiv Sena, and amid speculation that Bhosale might join the BJP.

The NCP leader, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, told reporters they did not discuss politics. "He (Bhide) is like family....There was no discussion about any political decision (that he is said to be making)," Bhosale said.

The Satara MP also said, cryptically, that he was thinking of staying "aloof" from politics. About the talk that he may join the BJP on September 1, Bhosale said, "Let's see. Nothing of that sort (is planned) now." Octogenarian Bhide, a pro-Hindutva leader, heads an organisation called Shiv Pratishthan.

Bhosale had recently lavished praise on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for development works executed in Satara. He also accused the previous Congress-NCP regime of creating obstacles in the way of development of his constituency..

