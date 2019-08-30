Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN21 PAK-KARTARPUR-LDALL MEETING India, Pakistan officials discuss technical details of Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad/Gurdaspur: India and Pakistan on Friday discussed in a "cordial atmosphere" the technical modalities like the level of the roads and the bridge of the proposed Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, the first such meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status leading to fresh tensions between the two neighbours.

FGN15 JAISHANKAR-EU EAM Jaishankar calls on European Parliament Prez David Sassoli

Brussels:External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli and discussed the India-EU strategic partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

FGN18 UK-EU-SCS UK joins France and Germany to express concern over South China Sea tensions

London:In a rare show of unity, the UK government has joined its European neighbours, France and Germany, to issue a joint statement expressing concern over brewing tensions in the South China Sea, which it warns could lead to “insecurity and instability” in the region.

FGN12 PAK-KASHMIR-LD HOUR Pak observes "Kashmir Hour" to express "solidarity" with Kashmiris

Islamabad: Pakistan observed the "Kashmir Hour" on Friday to express "solidarity" with the Kashmiri people as many rallies were held across the country, weeks after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

FGN13 UK-JUDGE-2NDLD BREXIT Judge rejects first bid to block UK parliament suspension

London: Opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit lost the first of several legal bids to stop him on Friday. (AFP)

FGN20 CHINA-CPC-PLENARY Top policy body of China's CPC to meet amid Hong Kong protests, trade war

Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party will hold the plenary session, its key leadership meeting, in October during which the party's current hard-line stance towards the pro-democracy protests of Hong Kong, the unending trade war with the US besides further consolidation of power by President Xi Jinping are expected to come up for discussion.

FGN5 US-TRUMP-2NDLD SPACE US establishes space warfare command to ensure dominance in space

Washington: President Donald Trump has formally launched the US Space Command, which he said will ensure that America's dominance in space is "never threatened," amidst advances made by countries like Russia and China.By Lalit K Jha RUP

