US doesn't have a 'tariff problem', it has 'a Fed problem': Trump

Washington, Aug 30 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Friday denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead blaming the Federal Reserve for allowing a strong dollar that makes American exports less competitive. "We don't have a Tariff problem.... we have a Fed problem," Trump said on Twitter.

He said as the euro falls against the dollar, it is "giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage," while his aggressive tariffs are taking care of "bad and/or unfair players." (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)