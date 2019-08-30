Athawale invites Bhujbal to join his party

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal should join his Republican Party of India (RPI). Athawale said he was willing to offer the senior NCP leader the post of working president of the party.

Athawale told PTI over phone that he has been reading media reports about Bhujbal planning to leave NCP and join the Shiv Sena, the party where the OBC leader began his political career. "If Bhujbal is unable to join the Sena for any reason, then we will welcome him into RPI if he makes up his mind," Athawale said..

