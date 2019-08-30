BJP-Sena will cross 200 seats in Maha polls: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the BJP-shiv Sena alliance will cross the 200-seat mark in the Maharashtra Assembly polls likely to be held in September-October. Addressing a gathering of booth workers here, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister said the BJP was the world's largest political party with 18 crore members.

"Three years ago, BJP became the world's largest party with 11 crore members. We have received reports from all the states that another 7 crore members have been added. The total number of workers has now reached 18 crore," Javadekar said. He said the Narendra Modi government, within 90 days in its second term, had taken some big decisions for the development of the country.

The Union government completes 100 days of its second term on September 10. "Modi 2.0 is the new definition. This is our second innings and there will be third and fourth innings as well. No one else will get the opportunity (to govern) because we have been working tirelessly for the masses," he said.

He claimed that in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP and Shiv Sena will win a record number of seats. "The last time, the total tally of both the parties was 184...this time, it will cross 200 for sure," he said..

