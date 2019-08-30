Pakistani court issues bailable warrant for ex-PM Pervez Ashraf

A Pakistani court on Friday issued bailable warrants for former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for alleged illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company. Ashraf, 68, was denied one-time exemption from personal appearance by the accountability court in Lahore.

The former premier's counsel advocate Iftikhar Shahid told the court that his client was unable to travel to Lahore due to health reasons. He requested the court to accept the application of one-time exemption from personal hearing. The court denied the application.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor pointed out the suspect had been absent on previous hearings dates as well. "The suspect is deliberately not appearing before the court," the prosecutor said.

Judge Jawadul Hassan dismissed the application and issued bailable arrest warrants for Ashraf, ordering his appearance on September 18 after deposition of Rs 50,000 bail bond. Ashraf, a high-ranking Pakistan Peoples Party leader, became prime minister in June 2012 after premier Yusuf Raza Gilani was disqualified over contempt of court charges.

He is currently a member of parliament from a constituency in Rawalpindi.

