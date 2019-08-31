International Development News
Development News Edition
Arun Jaitley's statue to be installed in Bihar: CM

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that a statue of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley will be installed in the state.

ANI Patna (Bihar)
Updated: 31-08-2019 16:04 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The chief minister also said that Jaitley's birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state function every year while speaking at the SKM hall in Patna.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. He was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on August 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
