Law and order has completely collapsed in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday flayed the TMC government over worsening law and order situation in the state, and said police officers are behaving like cadres of the ruling party. Ghosh alleged that the "attack" on BJP MP Arjun Singh proves that no one is safe in the "goonda raj" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"In a state where a sitting MP is not safe, you can imagine the fate of the locals. Our MP Arjun Singh was beaten up yesterday, I was heckled on Friday, and our MLA Biswajit Das was also roughed up. Nobody is safe except CM Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee," he told reporters. BJP activists blocked road and rail traffic at several places on Monday during a 12-hour bandh called by the party in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to protest against attacks on its leaders, police said.

"A goonda raj is on across the state. The TMC is becoming more and more desperate, attacking BJP leaders and even its own workers who have lost confidence in the party... BJP will bring a new dawn after the 2021 assembly polls," Ghosh said.

Singh had claimed that Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma had struck him, causing a gash on his head, while he and his supporters were holding a "peaceful protest" at Kankinara in the district against the "capture" of its party office by TMC activists. The West Bengal Police has denied the charge.

