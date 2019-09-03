China says lodges stern representations to the U.S. on Xinjiang

China said on Tuesday it has lodged stern representations with the United States about comments made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China's far western region of Xinjiang. Geng Shuang, the spokesman for China's foreign ministry, told a daily briefing that a post-Pompeo put out on Twitter was just repeating his old narratives to accuse China, and China firmly opposed it.

He did not specify what Twitter post the ministry was referring to. Pompeo renewed a call on Twitter on Friday for China to end the oppressive tactics in Xinjiang, which he said violated international norms and its own laws.

Also Read: HK stocks see best session in two months on China's rate reform

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)