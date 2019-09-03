International Development News
China opposes trade war, not good for it, U.S. and the world - Xinhua

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 03-09-2019 18:19 IST
The new duties would be implemented in two batches - the first from September 1 and the second from December 15, reported South China Morning Post. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday that China firmly opposes a trade war as it is not good for it, the United States and the world, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Liu, China's top trade negotiator, made his comment when he met U.S. Senator Steve Daines, co-chairman of the U.S. House of Senate U.S.-China Working Group, and Senator David Perdue.

China hoped the two sides seek common ground while setting aside difference and that they can appropriately resolve the issue on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.

COUNTRY : China
