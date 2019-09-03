Hooda's 33-member committee has no legality, says HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar

By By Archana Prasad The 33-member committee set up by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has no legality, says Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Dr Ashok Tanwar.

"There was no need to form such a committee. It has no legality. Such committee is being constituted at the AICC level and should be constituted by the party only," Dr Tanwar told ANI on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Hooda held a meeting with the committee members including his loyalists at his residence here. The 33-member committee comprises 13 MLAs and other leaders, who are considered to be loyal to him.

The committee members informed ANI that Hooda will take the collective decision on whether he wants to remain in Congress or not. Hooda supporters have also said that if he quits Congress to form his own party, then they will support Hooda. Hooda had struck a discordant note with the senior leadership for his criticism of the Congress' stand on the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"When the government does something right, I always support it. Many of my colleagues opposed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370. They have lost their way. The Congress today is not the same as it used to be," Hooda had said while addressing 'Parivartan Maha rally' in Rohtak on August 18. Following Congress' crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the party in Haryana, which is going to assembly elections in a month, is facing trouble. Many leaders are seeking the removal of Dr Tanwar only to renew fighting within the ranks.

Haryana, where 90 assembly seats are at stake, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)

Also Read: ED files charge sheet in AJL land allotment case, names Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)