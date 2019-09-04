International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

All Conservative rebel Brexit lawmakers being kicked out of party- BBC

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 03:15 IST
All Conservative rebel Brexit lawmakers being kicked out of party- BBC

Image Credit: Pixabay

All 21 lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party who voted against the government to back a motion to seize control of parliamentary time to try to block a 'no deal' Brexit are being kicked out of the party, the BBC's political editor said on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The group includes former finance minister Philip Hammond and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former prime minister Winston Churchill.

Also Read: EU should not listen to lawmakers who want to stop Brexit - UK official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019