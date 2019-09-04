KSRTC buses targeted by protesters after DK Shivakumar's arrest by ED

After the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case, protests erupted in several parts of the state wherein Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were targeted. Shivakumar was arrested on Tuesday evening following which Karnataka Congress has called for statewide protests on Wednesday.

Police control room Ramanagar has informed KSRTC to not operate buses on Wednesday till they give clearance. Buses were even targeted in Malavalli, Kanakapura and Channapatna. Earlier, KSRTC PRO said, "We are monitoring the situation. Directed divisional officers to take action of services' suspension based on local situation. Activated control room and advised the divisional officers."

Youth Congress President, Srinivas BV has alleged that Shivakumar's health has deteriorated because of the harassment that the Congress leader has been subjected to in the last few days. "His health has deteriorated due to the harassment he has been subjected to. Doctors have advised him to rest but Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to take him away," Srinivas told ANI after meeting Shivakumar at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed Shivakumar's petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. Later, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency. "It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. (ANI)

