TRS to form 'digital media army' for municipal polls Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI): Ahead of the Municipal polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi has decided to form 'social media army' to reach urban voters through social media platforms. K T Rama Rao, the TRS working president and son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, held a review meeting with senior leaders of the party and legislators from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to chalk out the strategy for Municipal elections.

"He (KTR) instructed the leaders to form party committees before September 6. Along with these committees, a booth level social media coordinator for every Assembly constituency should be appointed and the party should impart training to this social media coordinator," a TRS press release said on Tuesday. "These coordinators who will work like 'digital media army' will disseminate information with regards to the government welfare measures and developmental schemes to the people through social media platforms," it added.

Rama Rao also said every leader in the party should recognise the fact that social media's influence is growing election after election. The release said Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to announce the party in-charges for the municipal elections in a couple of days and the MLAs and the in-charges of constituencies were advised to work in tandem, to ensure TRS' victory in the polls..

