Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

India, Russia against 'outside influence' in internal matters of any nation: PM Modi Vladivostok: India and Russia are against "outside influence" in the internal matters of any nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after comprehensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at finding new horizons of bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, defence, space, oil and gas, nuclear energy and maritime connectivity.

H-Energy, Petronet sign deals to buy Russian LNG Vladivostok: Indian firms H-Energy and Petronet LNG on Wednesday signed agreements to buy liquefied natural gas from Russian gas producer Novatek on long-term contracts as they looked to vast reserves in the Arctic for meeting energy needs of Asia's third-largest economy.

Indian astronauts to be trained by Russia for Gaganyaan programme: Modi Vladivostok:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Russia will train the Indian astronauts for the country's ambitious manned space mission -- the Gaganyaan.

Issue of Pak Sikh girl resolved 'amicably': Punjab governor Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says that the alleged abduction and conversion of a teenage Sikh girl who was married to a Muslim man has been "amicably" resolved between the two families. By M Zulqernain

Jaishankar pledges India's full commitment to Maldives' development Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and assured him of India's "fullest commitment" in the Island nation's development.

UK's Johnson proposes early election on October 15 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday. (AFP)

Hong Kong extradition bill to be withdrawn: Lam Hong Kong: An extradition bill that triggered three months of unprecedented pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong will be withdrawn, the city's leader announced Wednesday, bowing to one of the protesters' five key demands. (AFP) RUP

