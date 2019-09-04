Rajnath Singh meets PM of South Korea to discuss issues of bilateral ties

In the second leg of his two-nation tour to Japan and South Korea, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh arrived in Seoul today from Tokyo.

He met Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Mr. Lee Nak-Yon and had a comprehensive interaction over a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral ties between India and the Republic of Korea. Shri Singh said that India and RoK are natural partners with many complementarities while stressing that RoK's 'New Southern Policy' and India's 'Act East Policy' will provide a strong framework for future engagement and consolidation of Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries. During the meeting, Raksha Mantri appreciated the Prime Minister of RoK for his continued efforts for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

Quoting Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore who had once said that Korea was the 'Light of East', Shri Rajnath Singh said RoK continues to remain the 'Light of East'.

During his 3-day visit to RoK, Raksha Mantri will have a dialogue with Jeong Kyeong – Doo, the Minister of National Defence, among other engagements.

(With Inputs from PIB)