Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN40: PM-2NDLD PUTIN Vladivostok: India and Russia are against "outside influence" in the internal matters of any nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after comprehensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at finding new horizons of bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, defence, space, oil and gas, nuclear energy and maritime connectivity.

Vladivostok: In a major breakthrough in Indo-Russian defence ties, India will start manufacturing spare parts and components for the Russian military equipment under transfer of technology and set up joint ventures, as the two strategic partners tried to transform their existing buyer-seller relationship into one of collaboration.

FGN39: RUSSIA-INDIA-TIGER Vladivostok: India and Russia on Wednesday agreed to hold a joint high level tiger forum next year, acknowledging the leadership role being played by both the countries to conserve the endangered species.

Beijing: China on Wednesday said it is in talks with India to finalise the dates for the visit of Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi for the next round of Special Representatives (SR) talks on the boundary question.

FGN44: MODI-PUTIN-KASHMIR Vladivostok: With Russia firmly backing India on Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Vladimir Putin for his support, explained the rationale behind the government's move and apprised him of the "false and misleading" propaganda by Pakistan.

Vladivostok: India and Russia on Wednesday agreed to open a maritime route between the ports of Chennai and Vladivostok to ensure connectivity between the two countries.

FGN53: UK-JOHNSON-2NDLD POLL London: Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to face up to an ongoing Brexit battle with MPs after his first major defeat over the vexed issue in Parliament overnight.

Vladivostok: India and Russia on Wednesday supported all efforts for an inclusive peace and reconciliation in war-torn Afghanistan.

FGN45: BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-ENERGY Vladivostok: India and Russia on Wednesday signed on a roadmap for cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector with Moscow agreeing to look at supplying coking coal from its Far East and the two nations expanding energy partnership in hydro and thermal power.

Vladivostok: Indian firms H-Energy and Petronet LNG on Wednesday signed agreements to buy liquefied natural gas from Russian gas producer Novatek on long-term contracts as they looked to vast reserves in the Arctic for meeting energy needs of Asia's third-largest economy.

FGN38: PM-PUTIN-GAGANYAAN Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Russia will train the Indian astronauts for the country's ambitious manned space mission -- the Gaganyaan.

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says that the alleged abduction and conversion of a teenage Sikh girl who was married to a Muslim man has been "amicably" resolved between the two families. By M Zulqernain

FGN26: JAISHANKAR-MALDIVES Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and assured him of India's "fullest commitment" in the Island nation's development.

