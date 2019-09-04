U.S. skeptical of French plan to give Iran $15 bln credit line -officials

The Trump administration views a French proposal to extend a $15 billion credit line to Iran with some skepticism, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, adding that they had not seen any concrete proposal that would be in keeping with U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

"We are pretty skeptical of this," a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call. France has floated such a plan, sources have said, but it would need U.S. approval.

