Delhi govt has provided free services by curbing corruption: Gopal Rai

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government has provided free services to the people by curbing corruption which has led to an increase in its budget from Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. Rai also lashed out at the Opposition for alleging that the AAP government in the national capital was wasting the tax payers money.

"For the free services being given to the citizens, corruption was curbed and because of that, our budget has increased from Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore," he said during his 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in Kirori assembly constituency. "Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister who managed to increase the budget by curbing corruption and without using taxpayers money," Rai added.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, the AAP launched the 'Jan Samvad' campaign from Rohini on Sunday under the leadership of Rai to take the party's message to the people and interact with them at locations across the city until October 3. Rai, a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government, will cover two assembly constituencies every day as part of the campaign.

The Delhi minister further said that it is a misconception that if there is same government at all levels-- Centre, state and civic bodies-- then it easy to carry out development work. "Look at the condition in Uttar Pradesh where there has been an increase of 13 per cent in the electricity charges. Compare it with Delhi where there is not only subsidised electricity but also free water supply," he said.

Rai said the 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign which was launched to support those who wish to re-elect the AAP convenor as the chief minister of Delhi has got widespread support leaving the opposition leaders rattled.

