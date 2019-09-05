UPDATE 1-Bolsonaro irks Chile after personal attack on U.N.'s Bachelet

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sparked friction with regional ally Chile on Wednesday after he accused its former leader Michelle Bachelet of meddling in his country's affairs by criticizing rising police violence and erosions of democracy. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, reacted furiously to comments by Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, who was tortured under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and was the first female Chilean president.

Bachelet told reporters she was concerned by a jump in killings by Rio de Janeiro police, backtracking on democratic norms and attacks on indigenous communities amid a rise in Amazon forest fires that sparked outrage from global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron. "Bachelet ... (is) following Macron's line in meddling in domestic affairs and Brazilian sovereignty," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook. "She attacks Brazil with the agenda of the human rights (of criminals), attacking our valiant ... police."

Bolsonaro also personally attacked Bachelet, whose father, an air force general, remained loyal to socialist President Salvador Allende after the 1973 coup, and died in jail. "(Bachelet) forgets that the only reason (her) country isn't like Cuba is thanks to those who had the courage to put a stop to the left in 1973," Bolsonaro wrote. "Among those communists was her ... father."

Bolsonaro's comments irked Chile's opposition parties and even sparkled criticism from some leaders of President Sebastian Pinera's center-right ruling coalition. Pinera said Bachelet, his former presidential election rival, had made accusations against Brazil without evidence, but said that did not justify Bolsonaro's ad hominem attack.

"There are differing views on the governments we had in the 70s and 80s but these views should be expressed with respect for the people involved," he told reporters at the presidential palace. "As a consequence, I do not in any way share the allusion made by President Bolsonaro with respect to an ex-president of Chile, especially on a subject as painful as the death of her father."

Between January and July, Rio police killed 1,075 people, more than five people per day, 20% more than the same period last year and on track to be the highest tally since records began in 2003. Bolsonaro was elected on a pledge to show no mercy to criminals after a dizzying rise in violence in Brazil. He has long praised the work of the country's police, who remain a key pillar of his support.

Bachelet on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in police violence "amidst a public discourse legitimizing summary executions." That discourse, she said, could "reinforce the message that state agents are ... able to kill without being held to account." She also criticized "a shrinking of civic and democratic space" in Brazil.

Bolsonaro's tirade comes just days before the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to address global leaders concerned by his policies in the Amazon.

