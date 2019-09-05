SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel from Chennai to Srinagar to meet her mother in private. In her plea, Iltija had sought a direction from the apex court to allow her to meet her mother, who is under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court, however, said that she can move in other parts of Srinagar and it would be subject to prior permission from authorities if needed. Iltija said that she is only concerned about her mother's health as she has not met the PDP leader in a month after the abrogation of Article 370.

Besides Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is also under detention. (ANI)

