VP Naidu urges teachers to encourage children to speak in mother tongue

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for providing integrated and holistic education to children.

Describing teachers as architects of national development, he advised them to inculcate values of democracy, equality, freedom, justice, secularism, concern for others well being, respect for human dignity and human rights in children.

Addressing teachers from Delhi Tamil Education Association Schools on the occasion of Teacher's Day, here today, Shri Naidu said the best way to pay tribute to India's first Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was by conducting themselves as ideal teachers.

The Vice President called upon teachers to rededicate themselves to transform classrooms into hubs of joyful learning by raising the entire education system to a much higher level than what exists today.

He also wanted them to understand the psyche, strengths, and weaknesses of children during their interactions with them in classrooms and counsel them.

Stressing the need to make the Children aware of the rich heritage, traditions and the glorious history of the country, Shri Naidu wanted text-books to include lessons on freedom fighters, eminent scientists, artists, and others to inspire children.

The Vice President asked for inclusion of concepts such as sustainable development, living with nature, making children aware of programs such as Swachh Bharat, Clean India, and other people's movements.

Shri Naidu said it was necessary to promote physical education at par with academics and encourage students to actively take part in activities such as sports, games, and yoga to ensure that they were fit and healthy.

Talking about the importance of mother tongue, the Vice President urged teachers and parents to encourage children to speak in their mother tongue at home. He also wanted mother tongue to be the medium of instruction up to primary school level.

At the same time, the Vice President advised children to learn as many languages as possible. Saying that one should not hesitate to learn new languages, the Vice President, however, said no language should be imposed and that no language should be opposed.

Observing that the country needs teachers with competence, confidence, and commitment to bring in a difference in the educational landscape, the Vice President said the teachers have the unique opportunity to lay the foundations of a vibrant nation through their knowledge, attitude, behavior and the ability to create the right conditions for learning.

The Vice President sought comments, suggestions and 'innovative' inputs of educators, teachers, and scholars on the new education policy and asked them to contribute to the shaping of a policy that would take our country forward in the 21st century.

More than 100 teachers from the Delhi Tamil Education Association and students of various schools were present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)