Political and General News Events from Sept. 5

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 ** LONDON – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to London on Thursday to meet Boris Johnson. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Moldovan President Igor Dodon give joint news conference - 0730 GMT.

** WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei - 1700 GMT. VENICE, Italy – 2019 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 7).

BANGKOK - 51st ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) & Related Meetings (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 33rd AEM-AFTA Council Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - AEM – 22nd AIA Council Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 11th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 11th Mekong-Japan Economic Ministers Meeting (to Sept. 11). LONDON - World Nuclear Association (WNA) Annual Symposium (to Sept. 6). VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia hosts Eastern Economic Forum which is traditionally attended by Asian leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin (to Sept. 6). MAPUTO/ ANTANANARIVO/ PORT LOUIS - Pope Francis visits Mozambique, Madagscar and Mauritius (to Sept. 10). VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum - 0200 GMT VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Far East - 0300 GMT VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meets Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua at the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum - 0400 GMT PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets his Central African Republic counterpart Faustin-Archange Touadera at the Elysee Palace - 0830 GMT LONDON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in London for high-level meetings, including trade and Iran. MUNICH, Germany – 47th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (to Sept. 15). MAPUTO- Pope Francis meets Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi - 0730 GMT. LONDON - Brexit minister Steve Barclay and his ministerial team take questions in parliament - 0830 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

** JAKARTA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta. ** BEIJING - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak meets Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0700 GMT.

BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0130 GMT BEIJING - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak visit Beijing for intergov committee. INDIA/BANGLADESH – 8th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. DUBLIN - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Ireland for talks (to Sept. 7) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Russia. ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia hosts a peace, forgiveness, unity and peace festival. Event to be attended by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (to Sept. 8). ANTANANARIVO - Pope Francis meets Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

MANILA - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob will undertake a state visit to the Philippines (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 ** BEIJING – Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will pay a visit to China (to Sept 14).

BELFAST, United Kingdom - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives 'Brexit and the Future of Europe' at Queen's University Belfast - 1800 GMT CAIRO - Egypt Euromoney conference, scheduled speakers include Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and newly appointed IMF Egypt representative Subir Lall. FUNAFUTI - Tuvaluan House of Assembly election. MAURITIUS - Pope Francis pays a courtesy meeting to Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at the country's presidential palace. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 ** ATHENS – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Athens.

** BEIJING – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to China (to Sept 12). ** ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades in Athens.

** GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva - 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at lunch event in Geneva. - 1000 GMT UNITED STATES – 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BEIJING – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 ** WASHINGTON D.C., - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at the White House.

MOSCOW - Russia holds its annual Moscow Financial Forum attended by finance minister Anton Siluanov and a number of other economic and fiscal officials (to Sept. 13). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 HELSINKI - EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 14). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

TUNIS - Tunisia Presidential Election. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 198th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR - 198th anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA - 198th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS - 198th anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA - 198th anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 LONDON - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth. ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran. VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to Sept. 20).

DUBLIN – Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to address an event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute. - 1100 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) (to Sept. 19). BRUSSELS - General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election.

NEW YORK, U.S. - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends U.N. General assembly in New York. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. RIYADH - Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, a finance conference with speakers including Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks (to Sept. 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and State dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Deputies. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Senators. SUCRE - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies.

