Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN43: PM-RUSSIA-LDALL EEF Vladivostok: India on Thursday announced an "unprecedented" USD 1 billion line of credit for Russia's resource-rich Far East with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to support President Vladimir Putin's "stupendous efforts" to develop the extremely harsh region.

Jakarta: India and Indonesia on Thursday "unequivocally" condemned terrorism and the "selective approaches" in dealing with the global menace as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi here.

FGN40: EEF-MODI-FAREAST Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is "very impressed" with President Vladimir Putin's vision for the development of Russia's Far East region and expressed confidence that the "professionalism" of the Indian diaspora will help in the speedy development of the region, blessed with abundant natural resources.

Vladivostok: India is committed to becoming a USD five trillion economy by 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the Eastern Economic Forum summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FGN20: EEF-MODI-INDOPACIFIC Vladivostok: India and Russia are beginning a new era of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to make it "open, free and inclusive", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, amidst China flexing its military muscles in the strategic region.

Beijing: China and the US have agreed to hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington in early October to end the bruising trade war following an agreement that both sides will jointly take concrete actions to create favourable conditions for the talks, Chinese officials said here on Thursday.

FGN35: UK-PM-BROTHER London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday suffered yet another Brexit blow, this time closer to home, as his younger brother Jo Johnson quit as a minister in his Cabinet and also resigned as a parliamentarian of the Conservative Party.

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Russian writer-philosopher Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi had a "indelible effect" on each other and urged the two nations to take inspiration from them to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

FGN30: LANKA-ATTACKS-ARRESTS Colombo: Nearly 300 people have been arrested in connection with the deadly Easter Sunday attacks by the Islamist extremists that killed 258 people, Sri Lankan police said on Thursday.

Vladivostok: Russia and India are looking into the possibility of launching a joint ship building venture, Russian President Vladimir Putin said here on Thursday.

FGN29: RUSSIA-MODI-3RDLD MAHATHIR Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad as India stepped up efforts to seek the controversial radical preacher's return to face terrorism and money laundering charges.

Washington: The US has backed India's move to declare four notorious criminals, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, as terrorists individually under a new anti-terror law, expanding possibilities of cooperation between the two countries to combat the scourge of terrorism.

FGN28: EEF-PM-SANCTIONS Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the sanctions imposed by the US on Russia have no effect on India bolstering cooperation with Moscow in strategic sectors like energy and defence.

Vladivostok: India and Japan agreed to further deepen cooperation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region where China has been flexing its military muscles, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe here on Thursday.

FGN34: UK-LD POLITICS London: The UK on Thursday went into what Downing Street has branded as the first day of a general election campaign, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson failing to get his motion for a snap poll through the House of Commons.

