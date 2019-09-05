Argentine opposition leader says no point in having oil if multinationals take it away

Argentine Peronist opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday there was no point in having oil if international companies came to take it away.

"There's no point in having oil if in order to extract it you have to let multinationals come and take it away," he said in a speech at the Spanish parliament in Madrid.

"I don't have a problem with multinationals but my primary concern is to generate riches for Argentina and the Argentines," he said. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

