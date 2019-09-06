International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Merkel says Germany is open for Chinese investment

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 06-09-2019 09:26 IST
Merkel says Germany is open for Chinese investment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany is open for Chinese investment and she welcomes all Chinese companies to invest in the country.

However, she added that Germany checks investments in certain strategic sectors and critical infrastructure. Merkel was speaking in Beijing during a visit to the country.

Also Read: Amazon wildfires are acute emergency that belongs on G7 agenda: Angela Merkel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019