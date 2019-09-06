Merkel says Germany is open for Chinese investment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany is open for Chinese investment and she welcomes all Chinese companies to invest in the country.

However, she added that Germany checks investments in certain strategic sectors and critical infrastructure. Merkel was speaking in Beijing during a visit to the country.

