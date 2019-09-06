Merkel says peaceful solution needed for Hong Kong

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she discussed Hong Kong with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and that there needed to be a peaceful solution for the city.

Li, speaking at a joint news conference in Beijing with Merkel, said China wanted to prevent unrest in the former British colony, which has been convulsed by protests in the past few weeks.

