International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

President Kovind to visit Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 06-09-2019 16:59 IST
President Kovind to visit Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia

President Ram Nath Kovind will next week embark on a tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia to strengthen economic and political ties with these countries. During the visit, from September 9 to 17, President Kovind will hold talks with the top leadership of these countries and cooperation in sectors such as blue economy, science and technology, tourism and climate will be high on the agenda, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma said.

The President will be traveling with a large business delegation and the economic segment during the visit will be important, he said. This will be the first presidential visit from India to Slovenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019