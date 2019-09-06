Following are the top foreign stories at 1800 hours

FGN13 PAK-DAY-KASHMIR Kashmir is Pakistan's "jugular vein": PM Imran

Islamabad: Kashmir is Pakistan's "jugular vein" and India's decision to alter its special status poses challenges to the country's security and integrity, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN8 US-SHERIN-LD FATHER Indian-American adoptive father of Sherin Mathews denied new trial

Houston: Wesley Mathews, the Indian-American foster father of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, will continue to serve his life sentence after a Texas court denied a new trial in the tragic death of the Indian toddler in 2017, in a case that attracted much international attention.

FGN4 US-CHANDRAYAAN Euphoria grips US scientists ahead of India's Chandrayaan-2 landing

Washington: US space scientists, including those from NASA, are all over the moon as they await with bated breath for India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's historic soft landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 UN-INDIA-COMPUTER India's domestic market for computer services to grow faster than exports: UN report

United Nations: India's domestic market for computer services is forecast to grow faster than their exports, fuelled by the government's Digital India programme and the country's burgeoning start-up environment, according to an UN report. By Yoshita Singh

FGN18 CHINA-WANG-VISITS Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Pakistan, Nepal

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Pakistan on Saturday for talks with the country's leadership and to attend the China, Pakistan, Afghanistan trilateral meeting. By K J M Varma

FGN9 ZIMBABWE-2NDLD MUGABE Zimbabwe ex-president Mugabe dies aged 95

Harare: Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday. (AFP) IND IND

