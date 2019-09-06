International Development News
Pompeo thinks U.S. to unveil Mideast peace plan in coming weeks

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 06-09-2019 22:16 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that he thinks the Trump administration will unveil its much-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in the coming weeks.

"I think in the coming weeks we'll announce our vision," Pompeo said in response to a question after a speech at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Last week, the outgoing White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said the United States will not release the long-delayed political portion of its peace plan before Israel's Sept. 17 elections.

COUNTRY : United States
