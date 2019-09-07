Unity between Chautalas' feuding factions possible before assembly polls: Khaps

There is a strong possibility of Chautala clan's feuding factions coming together before the assembly elections, a prominent community leader said on Saturday after meeting SAD patriarch and Punjab's former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Haryana Self Respect Movement's president Ramesh Dalal made the remark after meeting Badal along with a 25-member team from various communities or 'khaps'.

A close friend of Haryana's former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, Badal too is a strong proponent of unity among Chautalas. "There are strong chances of Chautala family getting together again before the upcoming assembly polls," said Dalal.

The delegation had an elaborate 40-minute confabulations with Badal on how to end the family feud, said Dalal. Dalal said Badal appreciated 'khap' members' efforts and authorised him to take forward his exercise of bringing unity in the Chautala family.

"I have already been authorised by Chautala and his younger son Abhay Chautala to take the issue of unity in the family to its logical conclusion," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Badal said politically he is with the BJP whereas considering the social aspects and in the interest of Haryana, he is in favour of unity in the Chautala family.

"Khaps are working as per my desire and I appreciate their efforts of bringing unity in the Chautala family," he said. "If Ajay Singh Chautala and his younger brother Abhay Chautala bury their differences, it will give peace to the soul of their mother Snehlata and late grandfather Devi Lal," Badal said.

Dalal said Dahiya community and 24 other 'khaps' have authorised him to work for the unity in the Chautala family for the betterment of Haryana. He said he had sought an appointment with Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala, son of Ajay Chautala, for holding talks for unity among the warring factions.

On the BSP breaking its alliance with the JJP, he said if Chautala family comes together, there will be many parties ready to have truck with the clan. Khap panchayats are caste or community groups, present largely in rural areas of north India which at times act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce harsh punishments based on age-old customs.

Several cases of men and women falling victim to 'khap' diktats have been reported over the years, particularly in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The family feud within Chautala clan last year led to the split in the Indian National Lok Dal with Ajay Singh Chautala founding a separate JJP from the INLD, led by Abhay Singh Chautala.

After the split, both INLD and JPP have failed to make their presence felt in Haryana, which is slated to elect a new assembly in October this year. PTI VSD RAX

