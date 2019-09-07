Delhi Congress member joins AAP

Congress member Naveen Namberdar along with 200 of his supporters on Saturday joined the AAP here in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a statement said. Addressing the programme, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was a "party of youths".

"You are all young and I believe that the youth will lead this country towards progress. Our party is completely different from other parties. The changes we have made in Delhi in the last five years have not been done by any party or government in the last 70 years," Kejriwal said. "All of you have come to the right party and all of us together will take this campaign of development forward," he added.

Nambardar said he has joined the AAP to serve the country and work towards its development. "I am impressed by all the public interest work that Arvind Kejriwal has done in Delhi in the last five years," he said.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a youth leader, like our older brother. All the youth are with him.... The work that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has done for the people of Delhi has benefitted all sections, be it children, youth, women or elderly," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)