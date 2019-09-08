Mamata, West Bengal Governor condole Jethmalani's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday condoled the death of eminent jurist and former union minister Ram Jethmalani. While Banerjee recalled her meetings with Jethmalani during her visit to Delhi, Dhankar termed the jurist as a "legal legend" and said his death is a loss for the country.

"Saddened at the passing away of esteemed lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani Ji. We used to often meet when I visited Delhi. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Banerjee was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office. Jethmalani died at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said.

He was not keeping well for the past few months, they said. Recollecting his professional and political association with Jethmalani, the Governor, who was also a noted Supreme Court lawyer and a former MP, said the country's "legal scenario particularly criminal jurisprudence would immortalise Jethmalani".

"In the death of 95-year-old legal legend, eminent lawyer and former union law minister, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure," Dhankar told PTI. The Governor said Jethmalani enriched and enlivened both the court and the Parliament with his veritable intellect.

"He never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. His imprint on our legal scenario particularly criminal jurisprudence would immortalise him," he said. Dhankar said he had shared many moments with Jethmalani both in politics, where they were on the same side, and in the court, where they faced each other.

"Heartfelt condolences to the legend -- his absence would be felt as much as his presence. May his soul rest in peace," Dhankhar said. The jurist is survived by son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the US. His other daughter, Rani Jethmalani, died in 2011.

Jethmalani was the union law minister and the urban development minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010.

