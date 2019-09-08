International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brazilian officials comments about French President's wife are unworthy -minister

Reuters Paris
Updated: 08-09-2019 14:23 IST
Brazilian officials comments about French President's wife are unworthy -minister

Image Credit: kremlin.ru

France's foreign minister on Sunday said that comments by Brazilian officials about French President's wife Brigitte Macron were "unworthy". "One does not manage international relations as an insults competition," Jean-Yves le Drian told Europe radio.

"I do not confuse current leaders and the reality of Brazil," he added. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron have been embroiled in a deeply personal and public war of words in recent weeks, with Bolsonaro mocking Macron's wife and accusing the French leader of disrespecting Brazil's sovereignty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019