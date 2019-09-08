Gehlot, Pilot & Raje condole Jethmalani's demise

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday condoled the death of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani. "Heartfelt condolences at the passing away of eminent lawyer and former union minister, Sh. #RamJethmalani. May God give strength to his family members. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilot also tweeted his condolence message on the death of Jethmalani. BJP leader Raje said Jethmalani was a stalwart who will inspire generations to come.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former union minister Shri. Ram Jethmalani ji. An eminent criminal lawyer and thinker- Jethmalani ji was a legal powerhouse in every sense. His passing is a great loss to the nation & to the legal fraternity," she posted on Twitter.

