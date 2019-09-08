International Development News
Goa CM hails Modi govt on completion of 100 days in office

PTI Panaji
Updated: 08-09-2019 19:12 IST
Hailing Narendra Modi government's hundred days in office in its second term, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said India will soon become a super power under the leadership of the prime minister. In a video message, the chief minister said some historical and landmark decisions, including on Jammu and Kashmir, have marked the first 100 days.

"I am confident that India will soon become a superpower under the Modi government," he said. The CM added that the country was witnessing a renewed vigour and energy in realising its goal to become a USD five trillion economy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
