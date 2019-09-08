Goa CM hails Modi govt on completion of 100 days in office

Hailing Narendra Modi government's hundred days in office in its second term, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said India will soon become a super power under the leadership of the prime minister. In a video message, the chief minister said some historical and landmark decisions, including on Jammu and Kashmir, have marked the first 100 days.

"I am confident that India will soon become a superpower under the Modi government," he said. The CM added that the country was witnessing a renewed vigour and energy in realising its goal to become a USD five trillion economy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)