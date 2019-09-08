Assam Governor, CM condole Jethmalani's death

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday condoled the death of eminent lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani. While Mukhi described Jethmalani as a "great parliamentarian", Sonowal termed the jurist as an "efficient and visionary leader".

Jethmalani was "an eminent lawyer and a great parliamentarian who made a lasting impact on the legal and political scenario" of the country, the governor said in a statement here. "With his death the country has lost a great public leader and a human being. He left behind a rich legacy which will definitely be a source of inspiration to the young generation," Mukhi said.

Jethmalani, 95, died at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday. In his condolence message, Sonowal said Jethamalani had played a "pivotal role" in strengthening the judicial system of the country and his demise was an "irreparable loss".

"Jethmalani had made stellar contributions in taking the judicial system closer to the people and he had also served the country in the capacity of an union minister holding several portfolios in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee", Sonowal said. The country has lost a "very meritorious, efficient and visionary leader today," he said.

Expressing their condolences to the bereaved family members, Mukhi and Sonowal prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The jurist is survived by son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the US. His other daughter, Rani Jethmalani, died in 2011.

Jethmalani was the union law minister and the urban development minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010..

